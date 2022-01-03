COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – You may have heard it over the holiday weekend: Gunfire as 2021 turned to 2022.

According to Columbus police, ShotSpotter, which does not cover the entire city, produced 455 alerts of guns being fired and detected 3,142 rounds being fired between 11 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and 2 a.m. New Year’s Day.

“Like I said, that doesn’t cover the entire city, so I know there’s other places in the city that had this — probably just as much, if not more, gunfire that just wasn’t covered by ShotSpotter,” Columbus Police Sgt. Joe Albert said.

Albert said police received 184 calls for service for shots being fired during the three-hour window. He also said police took nine reports of homes being struck by gunfire and two reports where vehicles were struck, on Friday evening or early Saturday morning.

In one shooting incident, police said a man reported that he and his girlfriend heard several shots in the 3000 block of Sterling Lane shortly after midnight on Saturday. The man was knocked to the ground, while they were running to his girlfriend’s car. He was able to get to the car, where he realized he was shot in the leg. Police said he is expected to recover.

Latasha Moncrief said that on Friday night, someone fired a shot that went through her six-year-old daughter’s bedroom window.

She said her daughter is pretty shaken up as she tries to comfort her.

“She won’t go in that room,” Moncrief said. “She ain’t been in that room. She sleeps in the bed with me now so just talk to her, make sure that I explain to her what happened so that way she could get clear understanding. She’s pretty smart anyway, so she understands.”

Police urge anyone with information on a house being shot, a car being shot, or any other crime that occurred on New Year’s Eve or Day to contact the department at 614-645-4545.