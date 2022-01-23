COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police said a man was shot in the back as he picked up something at an east side drive-through Sunday night.

Columbus police responded to a call for a walk-in shooting victim at a local hospital at approximately 7:51 p.m. At the hospital, officers found the victim, a 30-year-old man, had a gunshot wound to his lower back.

The man told police that he was at a drive-through on the east side and when he started to walk back to his car, he heard two loud pops. He then started driving back home, and during his drive, he said his back started burning and he saw he was bleeding.

The man drove home and had a friend drive him to the hospital.

Police did not release the man’s condition.

The man said he did not see who did the shooting and that he does not want to press charges.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus police at 314-345-4141.