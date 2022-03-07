COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man told Columbus police he was shot in the arm while leaving a private bar Sunday.

Officers responded to a local hospital Monday at approximately 7:44 p.m. on a call for a walk-in shooting victim.

According to police, the 45-year-old man said a fight broke out in the bar and that as he was walking out the door, he was shot.

The victim told police he did not know who shot him.

The man is in stable condition.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus police at 614-645-4141.