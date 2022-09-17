COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man shot when police said he attempted to break into a home last month has died, and the Columbus Division of Police Homicide Unit is now investigating the incident.

On Aug. 18 at approximately 10 p.m., officers responded to the 400 block of Hinman Avenue for a call of a burglary in progress.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found Darion Mullins, 55, of Columbus, covered in blood lying in front of the home, police said. Mullins was taken to Grant Medical Center in stable condition.

Mullins was pronounced dead on Sept. 7 at 10:52 p.m. as a result of his injuries

Police said Mullins was shot while committing a burglary at the Hinman Avenue home. The police department’s homicide unit began investigating the shooting on Sept. 16.

This is the 97th homicide in Columbus in 2022.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus police at 614-645-4730.