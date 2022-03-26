COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was hit by a bullet fired into his car while giving a woman a ride early Saturday morning in south Columbus.

Columbus police said the 64-year-old victim was buying gas at a station on the 1900 block of East Livingston Avenue when a woman asked him for a ride. The man initially refused, but the woman remained insistent and the man eventually agreed, police said.

Once in the car, the woman would not tell the man where she wanted to go. The victim then drove to a McDonald’s restaurant on the 1000 block of Alum Creek Drive when a man appeared and pointed a gun at the victim while the car was stopped, police said.

The victim drove away, which is when police said the man shot at the vehicle, hitting it twice. Both bullets shot through the rear windows of the car and hit the back of the driver’s seat, with one of the bullets hitting the man in the right shoulder but didn’t break the skin, police said.

The victim continued to drive away with the woman still in the back seat of the car, police said, driving to the area of East Main Street when the woman threatened him with a knife. The man stopped the car and the woman got out somewhere in the area.

The victim then drove to Ohio State University East hospital for treatment.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with any information is asked to call Columbus police at 614-645-4484.