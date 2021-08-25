Columbus Police: Man robs Bargain Hunt store at knifepoint

Columbus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police are searching for a suspect they said robbed the Bargain Hunt store in west Columbus at knifepoint Wednesday.

The suspect entered the store, located on the 3500 block of Soldano Boulevard, at approximately 11 a.m., picked up some items to purchase, and proceeded to the cashier, police said.

When the employee opened the register drawer, the suspect jumped over the counter with a knife and threatened the employee, according to Columbus Police.

The suspect grabbed money from the drawer and fled the store on foot.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus Police at 614-645-4665.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

Get severe weather email alerts

Don't Miss

Local News

Ohio COC setting up funding; Topiary Park development

Parents coping with CCS decision to shut 20 schools due to heat, humidity

Increase in Columbus homicides taking mental toll on funeral homes

Shots fired reported in Easton, causes brief lockdown at shopping center

As COVID-19 cases increase, Columbus restaurants say business is starting to decrease

More Local News