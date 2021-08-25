Columbus Police: Man robs Bargain Hunt store at knifepoint

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police are searching for a suspect they said robbed the Bargain Hunt store in west Columbus at knifepoint Wednesday.

The suspect entered the store, located on the 3500 block of Soldano Boulevard, at approximately 11 a.m., picked up some items to purchase, and proceeded to the cashier, police said.

When the employee opened the register drawer, the suspect jumped over the counter with a knife and threatened the employee, according to Columbus Police.

The suspect grabbed money from the drawer and fled the store on foot.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus Police at 614-645-4665.