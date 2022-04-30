COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Police are investigating an overnight shooting on Saturday east of downtown Columbus near Green Acres.

Police say that just after 2:15am, officers found a 64-year-old man at the 700 block of Seymour Ave. in the middle of the street with a gunshot wound to his abdomen.

The man was transported to Grant Medical Center in critical condition with detectives stating he was out of surgery around 6:00am Saturday and recovering.

There is no information on a possible suspect at this time.

Anyone with information on this incident can call Columbus Police at 614-645-4141 or the Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.