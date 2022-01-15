COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 70-year-old man was assaulted inside a business Wednesday after Columbus police said the suspect thought the man walked too close to a child.
On Jan. 12, the victim was leaving a business on the 800 block of North Cassady Avenue at approximately 6:55 p.m.
As he was walking out of the store, the suspect accused the man of walking too close to a child who was accompanying the suspect, police said.
As the victim left the store, the suspect followed him outside and struck the victim in the head with a closed fist, police said. The suspect continued to hit the man, knocking him to the ground and continuing to hit him, police said.
Police said the suspect drove up in a white Dodge Avenger with a dark stripe on the hood and one on the passenger side rear quarter panel. The car also appeared to have a broken driver’s side window with a dark bag of some sort covering it.
Surveillance photos of the suspect, a woman police called a witness, and the child are below.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus Police at 614-645-1435 or email zrosen@columbuspolice.org.