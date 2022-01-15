COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 70-year-old man was assaulted inside a business Wednesday after Columbus police said the suspect thought the man walked too close to a child.

On Jan. 12, the victim was leaving a business on the 800 block of North Cassady Avenue at approximately 6:55 p.m.

As he was walking out of the store, the suspect accused the man of walking too close to a child who was accompanying the suspect, police said.

As the victim left the store, the suspect followed him outside and struck the victim in the head with a closed fist, police said. The suspect continued to hit the man, knocking him to the ground and continuing to hit him, police said.

Police said the suspect drove up in a white Dodge Avenger with a dark stripe on the hood and one on the passenger side rear quarter panel. The car also appeared to have a broken driver’s side window with a dark bag of some sort covering it.

Surveillance photos of the suspect, a woman police called a witness, and the child are below.

Suspect wanted in an assault outside an east Columbus store on Jan. 12, 2022.

The suspect, right, a woman police called a witness, left, and a child associated with an assault that took place outside an east Columbus store on Jan. 12, 2022.

A woman police called a witness, left, and a child associated with an assault that took place outside an east Columbus store on Jan. 12, 2022.

The vehicle Columbus police said was associated with an assault outside an east Columbus shot on Jan. 12, 2022.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus Police at 614-645-1435 or email zrosen@columbuspolice.org.