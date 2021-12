COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police said they have arrested a man in connection with the assault and robbery of an elderly south Columbus couple late last month.

Gilbert Amos is in the Franklin County Jail, charged with aggravated robbery.

Columbus Division of Police SWAT officers arrested Amos inside an apartment, which police said is only half a mile away from the victim’s home.

The Nov. 26 break-in is the third time police said Amos allegedly burglarized the couple.