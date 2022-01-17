COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police have charged a 19-year-old man in a December fatal shooting.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 10:18 p.m., December 10, officers were called to the 2300 block of Century Drive on the report of a shooting.

When officers arrived on scene, they found Kameron Guishard, 20, aka “Kam Nutty” suffering from a gunshot wound.

Guishard was taken to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries.

On Monday, police announced SWAT officers had arrested 19-year-old Laquan Brandon Stewart and charged him with murder in connection to the shooting.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to call the CPD Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.