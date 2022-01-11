COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) –A 37-year-old Columbus man has been charged with murder in a fatal shooting which was the city’s 201st homicide of 2021.

Columbus police said Ricky Jobe was arrested by Columbus SWAT Tuesday without incident.

Jobe is charged with murder in the killing of Darold Reese on Dec. 28, 2021.

According to Columbus police, the shooting was reported at 5:02 p.m. in the 400 block of East Markison Avenue, where officers found the 38-year-old Reese in the residence suffering from a gunshot wound.

Reese was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition and was pronounced dead at 5:31 p.m.

Jobe was processed and taken to Franklin County Jail.

Police did not specify what led to the shooting.