COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are requesting the public’s help in identifying a suspect accused of shooting a 33-year-old man near Tootsies Lounge.

One week after police responded to reports of a shooting on the city’s south side on Aug. 3, the Columbus Division of Police released a photo of the suspect, whose image was captured on a surveillance camera, in hopes of tracking him down.

Columbus police are searching for a suspect accused of fatally shooting a 33-year-old man near Tootsies Bar on the south side of Columbus on Wednesday, Aug. 3. (Courtesy Photo/Columbus Division of Police)

Just after midnight on Aug. 3, police arrived at the 2000 block of South High Street where they found a 33-year-old man who was shot in the torso, according to police.

The victim was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, where he was “rushed into surgery,” police said. It is unclear what condition the victim is currently in, but police told NBC4 on Aug. 3 that he is expected to survive.

Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to contact Columbus Division of Police Felony Assault Unit at 614-645-4141 or the Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.