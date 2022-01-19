COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are looking for a suspect they said stole items — including 20 fake cellphones — from a southeast Columbus store.

In a Twitter post, police shared surveillance video of the suspect breaking the front glass door of a Boost Mobile store on the 900 block of Alum Creek Drive

“He stole a safe, cash & Airpods,” the tweet stated. “He also stole 20 phones… that were fakes.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus police at 614-645-2071 or email jvozar@columbuspolice.org.