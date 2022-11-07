The suspect, left, and the car he fled in, right. (Courtesy of Columbus Division of Police)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police are looking for a suspect who it said stole cigarettes from a gas station convenience store.

Security footage from a nearby business shows the suspect walking into the gas station convenience store on the 1800 block of Summit Street in the University District on Nov. 1, per police. Police say the man walked behind the counter, stealing multiple packages of cigarettes.

Columbus police believe the suspect has been involved in multiple similar thefts. In each theft, he fled in a 2009 Chevy Trailblazer.

CPD asks anyone with information to contact Detective Klein at 614-645-1434 or call the Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.