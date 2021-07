COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police in Columbus are looking for a missing 12-year-old child who was last seen Monday.

According to police, 12-year-old Jayvonn Thomas was last seen walking in the area of Carbondale Drive and Denmark Road. Police consider him an endangered runaway.

Thomas is described as a black male standing 5’1″ and weighing 150 pounds. He had brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 614-645-4545, referencing report number 210517153.