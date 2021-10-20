COLUMBUS (WCMH) – While the Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie situations continue to gain national attention, Columbus police have missing person cases of their own.

Police said no piece of information is too small and they want people to call in with tips if they have them.

Police wish the local cases got more attention not just now, but all of the time.

After more than a month, the case of Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie continues to capture the attention of people across the country. While that’s happening, Columbus police has its own missing person cases that people outside the division don’t talk about as much.

“Unfortunately, missing persons sometimes is a case that doesn’t get the attention that it deserves,” said Columbus Division of Police Sgt. James Fuqua.

Columbus police are currently dealing with 169 cases of missing people, Fuqua said.

“Just the fact we have that many missing people in a city this size is far too many and we want to do our part in helping these families locate these loved ones,” he said.

One of those cases is the case of Tyler Davis, who has been missing since February 2019. He was last seen at Easton. Police and his family are still looking for him.

“It’s been a really long time and our family deserves answers,” Davis’ wife Brittany said during an October 2019 press conference.

According to Fuqua, cases are considered cold when it’s been more than a year without them being solved. Of the department’s 169 missing persons cases, Fuqua said 37 of them are now considered cold cases.

“History shows that with anyone that is missing, the longer amount of time they’re not located, the less likely we’ll be able to find them, so time is of the absolute essence when someone goes missing,” he said.

Across the state, the Ohio Attorney General’s Office shows there are hundreds of missing person cases. To see those cases, click here.