COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Division of Police arrested nearly 40 people and seized hundreds of grams of illegal drugs in its eighth iteration of “Operation Unity.”

To combat violent crime trends and complaints, Columbus police on Wednesday partnered with other law enforcement agencies and social service groups to target violent offenders, seize firearms and confiscate illicit substances in the Linden, Weinland Park, Old North Columbus, Clintonville and University District neighborhoods, according to a Friday news release from the division.

Operation Unity No. 8 resulted in the following:

39 arrests, 17 of which constituted felonies

8 vehicles impounded

5 stolen vehicles recovered

11 illegal guns recovered

6 search warrants served

22 grams of cocaine seized

139 grams of fentanyl seized

2.6 grams of heroin seized

50 grams of marijuana seized

141 traffic stops

The division said it collaborated with the city attorney’s office, code enforcement and public health offices, along with the Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team, Ohio Investigative Unit and Rapid Response Emergency Addiction Crisis Team.