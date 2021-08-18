Columbus Police issue warning after drug bust shows edibles that look like real products

Columbus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — During a recent drug bust, Columbus Police seized products that look like real, legal products, but contain marijuana edibles.

In a Facebook post, the department posted photos of edibles that come in packaging similar to Cheetos, Doritos, Fritos, and Oreos.

Police said the bust happened on the city’s north side, where in addition to the products, they seized guns and other drugs.

Columbus Police said they want to warn the public so that children do not fall victim to the products.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

Get severe weather email alerts

Don't Miss

Local News

COVID surge strains healthcare system

Ohio General Assembly set to take on sports betting as opponents sound off

Alternate 911 response program

COVID-19 vaccinations on the rise at OSU as semester set to begin

What's the difference between a third dose and a booster of the COVID-19 vaccine?

Dads moving-in daughters

More Local News