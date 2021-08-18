Columbus Police issue warning after drug bust shows edibles that look like real products

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — During a recent drug bust, Columbus Police seized products that look like real, legal products, but contain marijuana edibles.

In a Facebook post, the department posted photos of edibles that come in packaging similar to Cheetos, Doritos, Fritos, and Oreos.

Police said the bust happened on the city’s north side, where in addition to the products, they seized guns and other drugs.

Columbus Police said they want to warn the public so that children do not fall victim to the products.