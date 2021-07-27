Columbus Police issue arrest warrant in fatal Franklinton shooting

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Columbus Police are searching for a woman they said shot and killed a man last week in Franklinton.

Police have filed a warrant charging Teona Brooks, 22, with the shooting death of Maurice Porter, 39, on July 22.

According to police, officers received a call for a shooting on the 300 block of South Central Avenue at approximately 7:45 p.m.

When officers arrived on scene, they found Porter suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730.