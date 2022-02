COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are investigating after two bodies were found during a wellness check Tuesday afternoon.

The bodies were found inside an apartment on the 3100 block of Sterling Lane at approximately 1:45 p.m., police said, by a person checking on the residents’ well-being.

According to Columbus Police Sgt. James Fuqua, it is too early in the investigation to rule the deaths as homicides.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.