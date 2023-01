COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police are investigating what they are calling a “suspicious death” of an infant in the North Linden section of the city Monday.

Officers responded to the 2400 block of Hiawatha Street at approximately 6:30 p.m., where they found the injured baby.

The child was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital, where it was pronounced dead at 6:51 p.m., police said.

Police did not release the age of the child.

Police did not say if any suspects were in custody.