COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are investigating what the department is calling a suspicious death after a woman’s body was found Sunday in the Hilltop section of the city.

Officers responded to the 2000 block of Sullivant Avenue at approximately 5:08 p.m., answering a call about a woman found unresponsive inside a parked truck. The Columbus Police Homicide Unit was called to investigate due to “suspicious circumstances” in the woman’s death.

Police have not yet confirmed the woman’s identity.

The woman’s cause of death will be determined by the Franklin County Coroner’s Office, police said.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus Police Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730.