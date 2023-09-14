COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police continue to investigate a deadly shooting which took the lives of two young mothers and injured a man.

It happened late Wednesday night at a Merion Village bar.

“I’m still in shock. Everybody is still in shock. We can’t believe it,” said Erick Bellomy, a good friend of one of the women shot.

Two 24-year-old women, Tavia Copley and Taya Mollette were shot and killed at Double D’s Pub in the 1500 block of south High street, according to CPD. The bar was blocked off for several hours overnight as police investigated.

“She was a really great friend and someone that was truly there for you. She’s also a mom of a baby boy. So there’s no one more she loved other than her son,” Bellomy said about Copley.

He said Friday would have been her 25th birthday.

“Tavia was someone that was, you know, the life of a party. She had a contagious smile, a contagious laugh,” Bellomy said. “Her life was cut short at a bar where she was just, you know, having a good time. She was pre-planning her birthday.”

Neighbors described hearing several gunshots and a lot of commotion.

“For something like this to happen, it really stirs it up because you’re scared, you’re scared for your family, you’re scared for other people, scared for your community,” said Myrtle Cassel, a resident who lives a couple doors down from the bar.

Police said they’ve previously responded to other calls at Double D’s Pub. No formal action has been taken but the City Attorney’s Office said it is looking into it as a potential nuisance property.

“There’s a lot of emotions with this loss and not only did we lose Tavia, there was Taya that was lost and she’s leaving behind three kids. And they’re both young. These were both young people, their life was cut short and it’s devastating,” Bellomy said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call CPD.