COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Police said at least four residences have reported being hit by gunfire overnight on New Year’s Day Saturday.

Those incidents are:

At 12 a.m. on the 1800 block of Nason Avenue — an occupied home was hit by a single round of gunfire.

At 12:10 a.m. on the 600 block of Wiltshaire Road — a home was hit by gunfire.

At 12:30 a.m. on the 2400 block of Taylor Avenue — a home was hit by gunfire.

At 7:26 a.m. on the 1900 block of Colin Court — a home was hit by two rounds of gunfire.

No injuries were reported.

Police did not say if the gunfire was related to any New Year’s celebrations.

Anyone with any information on these incidents is asked to contact Columbus police at 614-724-4689.