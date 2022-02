COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police said they are investigating what could be human remains on the city’s south side Thursday.

A caller alerted police to potential human remains found at 2940 Groveport Road around 5:10 p.m. Thursday, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

Police said they are currently guarding the area from Groveport and Lockbourne Roads to Groveport Road and Clarfield Ave.