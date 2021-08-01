Columbus Police investigating body found as homicide

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police are investigating the discovery of a man’s body in northeast Columbus as a homicide.
According to police, officers and Columbus Division of Fire personnel responded to a report of an unresponsive person in a lot on the 6800 block of Cleveland Avenue at approximately 10:42 a.m. Sunday.
Police said the man was pronounced dead at the scene at 10:50 a.m.
According to police, the cause of death appears to be injuries from a gunshot wound.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus Police at 614-645-4730.
This is the city’s 125th homicide for 2021.