COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are investigating an aggravated robbery that occurred at a Speedway on the city’s south side Monday.

After customers cleared out of the store — located in the 3800 block of South High Street — the suspect reportedly approached the cashier, ordered her to open the register and said “I’m going to [f-ing] rob you,” according to a Friday news release from the Columbus Division of Police.

The cashier, who told police she saw “the butt of a handgun,” allegedly complied with the suspect’s orders and handed over about $160 in cash.

According to Columbus police, the suspect ran away and traveled southbound towards Obetz Road and the Kozy Inn.

Anyone with information about the suspect can call Detective T. Agee at 614-645-3941, the Columbus Police Robbery Squad at 614-645-4665 or Crimestoppers at 614-461-8477.