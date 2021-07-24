Columbus Police investigating after viral video shows officer, suspect in fight

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A suspect is charged with assault after an altercation with a police officer at a downtown Columbus gas station Friday night.

According to Columbus Chief of Police Elaine Bryant, the incident happened Friday night at a Speedway on the 1100 block of High Street.

Video of the incident was posted to Instagram.

Bryant said that due to the suspect’s disruptive behavior, he was asked to leave the store.

The video shows the alleged suspect, a uniformed Columbus Police officer, and an unidentified man involved in a physical altercation near the entrance of the store.

The officer, who was on special duty at the time, was inside the store at that time and attempted to escort the suspect out, at which point, a physical altercation occurred, Bryant said.

At one point, the officer attempts to put handcuffs on the suspect when the suspect pulls his hand away from the officer, causing the three men to stumble.

A few seconds later, the door to the shop opens and a woman begins hitting and kicking both the officer and the unidentified man, saying, “Get off him.”

The woman then appears to take a swing at the officer’s head, at which point, the officer appears to swing as well, hitting the suspect. The suspect then takes a swing at the officer, which is when the video moves off the altercation.

Bryant said the officer used minimal force.

The suspect is charged with criminal trespassing and two counts of felonious assault.

Since the officer was on special assignment, there is no police body camera footage of the incident, Bryant said.