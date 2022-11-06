COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police have started to investigate two shootings that happened overnight Sunday within 40 minutes of each other on the south and east sides of the city.

12:04 a.m.: Two men shot in Southern Orchards

Shortly after midnight, CPD officers near the 900 block of Parsons Avenue heard several gunshots. The officers went to a nearby parking lot and found a 29-year-old man shot in the left leg.

The man was taken to the hospital in stable condition. Shortly after he arrived, a 31-year-old man arrived to the hospital with a gunshot wound to his left abdomen. The 31-year-old went to surgery while in critical condition.

According to police, the 31-year-old was upgraded to stable condition and both men are expected to survive. The investigation into the circumstances behind the shooting is ongoing.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to contact Columbus police at 614-645-4141 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.

12:37 a.m.: Teenager shot four times on east side

More than 30 minutes after the south side shooting, police was notified of another shooting in east Columbus near John Glenn International Airport.

A 17-year-old boy was walking with friends at the 4000 block of East 5th Avenue when he was shot by an unknown person four times in the chest and stomach, according to CPD.

The teenager was driven by strangers to a hospital in stable condition and is expected to survive his injuries after having surgery. Police continue to investigate.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to contact Columbus police at 614-645-6818 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.