COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are investigating a shooting on the 1000 block of Hilliard Rome Rd. early Sunday morning that injured one person.

According to police, a male victim stated that he was struck by gunfire in the leg in a bar parking lot at approximately 3:00 a.m.

Police say the victim then drove to W. Dodridge St. and N. High St. before calling 911. Medics and police responded and transported the victim to Riverside Hospital. The victim is expected to recover from his injuries, according to police.

The suspect is currently unknown as Columbus police continue to investigate.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can contact Columbus Police Felony Assault Detective Robert Reffitt at 614-645-4323 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.