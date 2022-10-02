COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are investigating after a teenager walked into a local hospital two days after he said he was shot in the leg.

According to police, officers responded to a call for a walk-in shooting at Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center Sunday at approximately 3:04 p.m.

At the hospital, officers spoke with the 14-year-old boy who told police he was shot sometime between 11 p.m. and 12 a.m. on Friday in the area of Bremen Street and Aberdeen Avenue. The victim told police he heard four gunshots at that time, then felt a burning in his leg. At that point, the victim said he ran home.

The boy is expected to recover from his injuries.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus police at 614-645-2971 or Central Ohio CrimeStoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477).

