GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are responding to a barricade situation believed to be connected to a shooting near northeast Columbus Sunday afternoon.

As of 5:40 p.m. Sunday, officers with the Columbus SWAT unit were sent to a standoff on the 1300 block of Lindenwald Drive, according to a police dispatcher. Police believe the adult male suspect in an earlier shooting is barricaded at that location.

The situation began at approximately 4:35 p.m. when officers responded to a shooting victim at a shopping center on the 4800 block of Morse Road. There, a female victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound, police said.

As of 6:35 p.m., there was a large presence of police, SWAT, and fire personnel in the Lindenwald area.

The victim was taken to Mount Carmel East in critical condition.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.