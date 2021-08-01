Columbus Police identify victim of fatal shootout in south Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police have identified the victim in a fatal shootout early Thursday morning as a 57-year-old man.

Police said Sunday that the victim was Richard A. Lane, who was found at a gas station on the 1500 block of Lockbourne Road at approximately 1:34 a.m. Thursday suffering from a gunshot wound.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found Lane lying in the parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to an area hospital where he later died.

Police say that it appears a shootout happened in the parking lot between multiple people and the victim was shot at that time.

This is the city’s 122nd homicide in Columbus for 2021.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to call the CPD Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.