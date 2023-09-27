COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Division of Police on Wednesday identified the victim in a fatal stabbing in North Linden two nights earlier.

Joseph Higgins, 39, died Monday night at a local hospital just after 10:40 p.m. About 20 minutes earlier, Higgins was stabbed in the alley behind the 1200 block of Manchester Avenue, according to Columbus police, who are treating the incident as a homicide. Medics found Higgins on Hamilton Road, where he was then transported to the hospital.

Columbus police has yet to identify any suspects or make an arrest. Any person with information is asked to contact the division at (614) 645-4730.