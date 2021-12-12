COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Police is seeking information into Friday evening’s shooting that occurred on Century Dr.

Police say that the homicide took place at approximately 10:00 p.m. on Friday on the northeast side of Columbus. The victim was identified as Kameron Guishard (aka “Kam Nutty), according to CPD.

The police report states officers arrived at the scene where they found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. A female was with him during the incident and sustained no injuries.

Medics transported Guishard to Riverside Hospital in critical condition. He died around 11 p.m., according to police. A suspect has yet to be identified in the investigation.

Anyone with information can contact the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730.

HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION: 12/10/21



Please share this flyer.



Kameron Guishard (Kam Nutty) killed in the area of Century Dr. & Myrtle Ave.



Info-CPD: 614-645-4630 or @OhioCrime 614-461-TIPS or mtsmith@columbuspolice.org or koconner@columbuspolice.org#columbuspolice #ColumbusOhio pic.twitter.com/LfSZPPEwun — Columbus Ohio Police (@ColumbusPolice) December 12, 2021