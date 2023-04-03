A previous report on this story can be viewed in the video player above.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – An officer who shot a suspect during an attempted arrest has been identified by Columbus police.

Officer Rodney Mayberry, a 25-year veteran of the force, was serving a warrant Sunday as part of the SWAT Green Team to Rodriguez Fitzgerald, 22. The warrants, police said, included charges for felonious assault, discharge into a habitation, aggravated menacing, and domestic violence.

SWAT officers arrived in the 2900 block of Azelda Street, in the North Linden neighborhood, about noon when police said Fitzgerald left the house and began firing.

Mayberry exchanged gunfire with Fitzgerald, who was hit and taken to a hospital, where he is expected to recover. Fitzgerald has now also been charged with felonious assault against a police officer.

No other individuals were injured during the shooting.