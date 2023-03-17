COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus man is wanted by police in connection to a shooting on the northeast side.

The Columbus Division of Police on Thursday filed a warrant for the arrest of Brandon Brown, 39, who is accused of shooting and seriously injuring a 36-year-old woman on the 2700 block of Brentnell Avenue, the division said in a Friday morning news release.

Around 12:45 p.m. on Thursday, police were called to the scene of the shooting, where they found the woman in her bedroom suffering from a gunshot wound to her head and to her right side.

Medics transported her to Grant Medical Center in serious condition, where she was later upgraded to stable condition, police said.

Brown is charged with three counts of felonious assault and one count of improperly discharging a firearm — all of which are second-degree felonies, according to Franklin County Municipal Court records.

He is scheduled to be arraigned at 9 a.m. Friday.