COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus police have identified the person whose body was found near a dumpster on the East Side this week.

Creeshawna Renee Jordan was 31 years old. Her identity was released Friday, after family had been notified.

Police were called Wednesday morning to the 300 block of Centab Drive, where the body was found.

Jordan’s death is being treated as the second homicide in Columbus of 2022. Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to contact the homicide unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.