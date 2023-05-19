A previous report on this story can be viewed in the video player above.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police have identified a man wanted in connection with a fatal shooting in the Short North.

About 2:45 a.m. Sunday, police responded to the 900 block of North High Street on reports of a fight. As the officers approached the scene, they heard gunfire and found 21-year-old Arthur Pickens lying on the ground, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Pickens was taken to Ohio State’s Wexner Medical Center in critical condition before he was pronounced dead at 3:07 a.m.

Police named Quran Boston, 19, who remains at large, as the suspect in Pickens’ death. A murder warrant has been issued for Boston.

This shooting in the Short North came eight days after a string of two shootings in the same neighborhood resulted in 10 people being hit by gunfire with police recovering 11 guns. One person has been arrested in connection to those shootings.

On Thursday, Mayor Andrew Ginther announced a midnight curfew starting on Friday for the arts district in an effort to curb local violence. Ginther also announced an executive order to shut down all food carts at midnight.

“Starting Friday night, midnight is everybody’s bedtime in the Short North,” said Ginther. “We believe the businesses are going to do the right thing. This is what is in the community interest, the common good.”

Columbus police will be adding more lighting and cameras and enforcing a “juvenile curfew” from midnight to 4 a.m. In addition, Police Chief Elaine Bryant said no one can park on High Street from 5th to Goodale between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m.

Anyone with information regarding Pickens’ death or the whereabouts of Boston may call the Columbus Police homicide unit at (614) 645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-TIPS (8477).