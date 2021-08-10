Columbus police identify East Side homicide victim

Columbus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus police have identified the man who was shot dead Friday on the East Side.

Lante Hughes, 23, was found in the 5400 block of Chatford Square after police responded to a report of a shooting. Medics pronounced him dead at 3:13 p.m.

Investigation found Hughes was in a vehicle when it was struck by gunfire, wounding him. It continued for a short distance before striking a parked car and coming to a rest.

🠒 Want news from Columbus and central Ohio? Check out more from nbc4i.com

Police continue to investigate and have not released any information about a suspect.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

Get severe weather email alerts

Don't Miss

Local News

Matt Barnes' farewell from Tokyo

Annual Perseid meteor shower late Wednesday night visible, weather permitting

NBC4 Midday Weather August 10, 2021

Parents rally outside Dublin school board meeting, ask for mandatory masking

Hilliard school board puts masking decision in hands of superintendent

Police investigating discovery of dead shooting victim in east Columbus

More Local News