Columbus police identify East Side homicide victim

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus police have identified the man who was shot dead Friday on the East Side.

Lante Hughes, 23, was found in the 5400 block of Chatford Square after police responded to a report of a shooting. Medics pronounced him dead at 3:13 p.m.

Investigation found Hughes was in a vehicle when it was struck by gunfire, wounding him. It continued for a short distance before striking a parked car and coming to a rest.

Police continue to investigate and have not released any information about a suspect.