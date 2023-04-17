COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police have identified the man shot and killed by a homeowner on the city’s south side when the man allegedly trespassed on the shooter’s property.

Police said Kevin J. Smith, 60, was shot and killed Saturday outside a home on the 600 block of East Whittier Street in the Southern Orchards neighborhood.

According to police, officers were responding to a trespassing call at a home just after 6 p.m. While on their way, a second call was made to the police reporting that the man had been shot by the home’s owner.

Smith was pronounced dead at the scene at 6:30 p.m.

The homeowner has not been named.

The Columbus police investigation will be reviewed by the Franklin County prosecutor’s office to determine if charges could be filed. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Columbus police at 614-645-4730.