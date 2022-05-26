COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police have identified the victim who died Saturday following a shooting on the city’s southeast side.

Around 2 a.m. Saturday, police responded to reports of a shooting at the 4600 block of Fenimore Court, where they found Rayn Cannon, 32, suffering from gunshot wounds, according to a news release from the Columbus Division of Police. Cannon was taken to Mount Carmel East Hospital in critical condition, and despite receiving lifesaving medical treatment, he died at approximately 3:28 a.m., police said.

The 21-year-old shooting suspect Bayette Mitchell, of Hilltop, reportedly turned himself in to police Saturday and is currently in custody in the Franklin County Jail, according to police. Mitchell was charged with murder after appearing in court on Monday, according to records from the Franklin County Municipal Court.

Cannon’s death marks the 48th homicide in Columbus in 2022, according to police.

Police asked anyone with information about the shooting to contact Columbus Police Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.