COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police filed a warrant Friday for the arrest of a man accused of killing a 32-year-old in the Milo-Grogan neighborhood.

Paul R. Harris III, 21, is suspected of fatally shooting 32-year-old Trey L. Glover and injuring another man on the 700 block of Gibbard Avenue on May 29, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Just after 3 a.m., police arrived at the scene where they found both victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

Medics with the Columbus Division of Fire pronounced Glover dead at 3:30 a.m., police said. Glover’s death marked the 51st homicide in Columbus this year.

The second victim, a 21-year-old man, was taken to a local hospital in critical condition, according to police.

Anyone with information about Harris’ whereabouts is encouraged to call Columbus police at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.