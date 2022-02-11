COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police have identified the suspect who they say stole a power inverter and a $200 tool set in two separate robberies.

Warrants have been filed for the arrest of Blake N. Reyes, 24, who allegedly entered a store in the 200 block of East 1st Avenue on Jan. 8, according to a Friday news release from the Columbus Division of Police. After an employee went to the stock room, police said Reyes stole a power inverter and fled.

A few weeks later, Reyes allegedly stole a $200 tool set from a Napa Auto Parts store in the north campus/Linden area on Jan. 26, police said.