COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police have released the identity of a man shot and killed early Saturday morning.

Tolen L. Flowers, 30, was found in the area of Cleveland Avenue and East Spring Street at approximately 2:08 a.m. April 16, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 2:15 a.m.

Police are continuing to investigate the shooting and have not released any suspect information at this time.

This is the 30th homicide in Columbus in 2022.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus police at 614-645-4730.