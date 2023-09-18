Watch a previous report on this shooting in the video player above.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police have identified the suspect wanted in connection to a fatal Marion Village shooting last week.

Police announced Monday that an arrest warrant has been issued for Joseph Bryan Howard, 19. Howard is wanted for the Sept. 13 shooting outside Double D’s Pub on South High Street.

According to police, officers responded to the pub at approximately 11:38 p.m. for a report of a shooting. At the scene, officers found three victims, including Tavia Copley, 24, and Taya Mollette, 24.

Copley was pronounced dead at the scene. Mollette was pronounced dead at the hospital at 12:29 a.m. the next day.

The third victim was taken to Grant Medical Center and is expected to recover.

Anyone with information on Howard’s whereabouts is asked to contact Columbus police at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477 (TIPS).