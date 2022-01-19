COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An arrest warrant has been issued by Columbus police for a suspect who they said assaulted a 70-year-old man after the suspect said he walked too close to a child.
Police identified Herbert C. Franklin, 24, of Columbus, as the suspect wanted in connection with the alleged assault on Jan. 12 outside a North Cassady Avenue business.
As the victim was walking out of the store, police said Franklin accused the man of walking too close to a child who was with Franklin and an unidentified woman.
As the victim left the store, Franklin allegedly followed him outside and struck the victim in the head with a closed fist, police said. Franklin allegedly continued assaulting the man, knocking him to the ground and continued hitting him, police said.
Police said Franklin drove up in a white Dodge Avenger with a dark stripe on the hood and one on the passenger side rear quarter panel. The car also appeared to have a broken driver’s side window with a dark bag of some sort covering it.
Surveillance photos of the suspect, a woman police called a witness, and the child are below.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus police at 614-645-1435 or email zrosen@columbuspolice.org.