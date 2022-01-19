COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An arrest warrant has been issued by Columbus police for a suspect who they said assaulted a 70-year-old man after the suspect said he walked too close to a child.

Police identified Herbert C. Franklin, 24, of Columbus, as the suspect wanted in connection with the alleged assault on Jan. 12 outside a North Cassady Avenue business.

As the victim was walking out of the store, police said Franklin accused the man of walking too close to a child who was with Franklin and an unidentified woman.

As the victim left the store, Franklin allegedly followed him outside and struck the victim in the head with a closed fist, police said. Franklin allegedly continued assaulting the man, knocking him to the ground and continued hitting him, police said.

Police said Franklin drove up in a white Dodge Avenger with a dark stripe on the hood and one on the passenger side rear quarter panel. The car also appeared to have a broken driver’s side window with a dark bag of some sort covering it.

Surveillance photos of the suspect, a woman police called a witness, and the child are below.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus police at 614-645-1435 or email zrosen@columbuspolice.org.

Suspect wanted in an assault outside an east Columbus store on Jan. 12, 2022.

The suspect, right, a woman police called a witness, left, and a child associated with an assault that took place outside an east Columbus store on Jan. 12, 2022.

The suspect, right, a woman police called a witness, left, and a child associated with an assault that took place outside an east Columbus store on Jan. 12, 2022.

A woman police called a witness, left, and a child associated with an assault that took place outside an east Columbus store on Jan. 12, 2022.

A woman police called a witness, left, and a child associated with an assault that took place outside an east Columbus store on Jan. 12, 2022.

The vehicle Columbus police said was associated with an assault outside an east Columbus shot on Jan. 12, 2022.

The vehicle Columbus police said was associated with an assault outside an east Columbus shot on Jan. 12, 2022.

The vehicle Columbus police said was associated with an assault outside an east Columbus shot on Jan. 12, 2022.