COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Division of Police has identified three officers who fired their weapons during a standoff on Interstate 71 Friday morning.

According to police, the officers are:

Nathan Komisarek, a 19-year veteran

Joseph Valiski, a 16-year veteran

Aaron Getzinger, a 10-year veteran

Officers respond to an active-shooter situation Friday at approximately 10 a.m. north of the city near Polaris Parkway.

The suspect started shooting at vehicles on I-71 at approximately 9:56 a.m. after crashing a 2014 Ford Fusion into a cable barrier on the left side of the road, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Columbus police arrived at the scene and a brief shootout between the officers and the suspect ensued, police said. According to video shared with NBC4, the suspect can be seen running in the northbound lanes of I-71 as police vehicles slowly approached him. The suspect was allegedly firing a gun toward the officers before falling to the ground, apparently being hit by the officers’ gunfire.

Warning: The video below shows the suspect being shot by police

Police said an officer was taken from the scene to the hospital as a precaution.

The suspect was taken to Grant Medical Center initially in critical condition. His condition has been upgraded to stable.

Columbus police said Saturday that both the suspect and a woman who was in the car at the time of the crash are both in police custody.

Columbus police said several vehicles and a police cruiser were damaged by gunfire.

The state Bureau of Criminal Investigation said it was called out to investigate the incident, as it typically handles shootings involving Columbus police.