COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The officer involved in the shooting of a suspect in east Columbus was identified as a three-year veteran of the Columbus Division of Police.

Columbus police said officer Grady Kissee fired his gun at least once, hitting suspect Jaylon Fisher, 18.

According to police, the shooting took place near a gas station on the 3300 block of East Livingston Avenue Tuesday afternoon when officers responded to a shots-fired call. Police said a foot chase followed, and when Fisher turned into a driveway is when the confrontation between Kissee and Fisher happened.

The Ohio Attorney General’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) is investigating the officer-involved shooting while Columbus police homicide detectives are investigating the initial shots fired call.

Initial reports from Columbus police said two officers responded to the scene. According to information released by the department Wednesday, Kissee is the only one named as having fired his weapon.