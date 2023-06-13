Watch a previous report on the fatal shooting in the video player above.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police have identified a 16-year-old boy as the victim of a fatal shooting over the weekend.

Jarrell M. Russell was found suffering from a gunshot wound in an alleyway near the 100 block of North Guilford Avenue Saturday at approximately 3:38 p.m. Russell was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, the shooting was the result of an argument.

Police did not provide any suspect information, but said a person of interest was identified.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus police at 614-645-2177.